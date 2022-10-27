Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to ~$15.76-15.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.45-$9.55 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
ITW stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.86. 950,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,162. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.