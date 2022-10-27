Huobi Token Price Tops $9.02 (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $34.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $9.02 or 0.00044250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,227.11 or 0.30546914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011931 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

