Hosking Partners LLP Sells 42,274 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,274 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

STX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,309. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

