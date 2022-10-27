Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $3.37. Hill International shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 286,728 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Hill International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.