Hidigital btc Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $78,317.00 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and approximately $78,317.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00018582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.80077823 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78,353.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

