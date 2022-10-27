Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $572,378.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00017678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $131.60 million and approximately $572,378.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.62879201 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $590,169.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

