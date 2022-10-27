HBT Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

HBT Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.