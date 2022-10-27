GXChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $841.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $440.40 million and approximately $841.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008437 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

