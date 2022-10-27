Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 179684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

