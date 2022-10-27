Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

