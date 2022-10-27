Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.80.
Goodman Group Company Profile
