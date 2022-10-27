Goldfinch (GFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.68 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $18.68 million and $362,089.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,227.11 or 0.30546914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,571 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

