Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.41. Geron shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2,655,480 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 27.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Geron by 69.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Geron by 125.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

