Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.87. 2,430,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,763,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

