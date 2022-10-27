Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $6.05 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.66. 70,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

