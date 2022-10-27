Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 11,574 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
