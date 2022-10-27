Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 11,574 shares traded.

Geodrill Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Announces Dividend

About Geodrill

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

