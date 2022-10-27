General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,278,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 152.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 72.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 97,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 9.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.