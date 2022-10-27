General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.
Shares of GE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,278,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
