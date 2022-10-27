Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 133.1% in October

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,472. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

