Fruits Hits Market Cap of $175.23 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $175.23 million and $384,720.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.43 or 0.30414563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011889 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

