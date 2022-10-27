Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 56.7% in October

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLGC shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Trading Down 8.7 %

Flora Growth Company Profile

FLGC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 282,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,497. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

