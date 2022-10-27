flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) PT Lowered to €18.50

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

Shares of FNNTF stock remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

