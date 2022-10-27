FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Cut to GBX 149

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.80) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of FGROY stock remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.