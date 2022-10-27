First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

