Financial Review: Centrus Energy (LEU) and Its Competitors

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Centrus Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centrus Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy Competitors 197 881 1212 12 2.45

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Centrus Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 62.06% -151.11% 42.58% Centrus Energy Competitors -79.95% -23.39% -10.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million $175.00 million 3.87 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.85 billion $176.88 million -9.86

Centrus Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

