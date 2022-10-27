Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $365,073.84 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 3,984,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.