Fifth Third Bancorp Has $443.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $443,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 598,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 103,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

