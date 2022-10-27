Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $105,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 267,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 511,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $6.81 on Thursday, hitting $197.08. 191,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

