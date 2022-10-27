Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,810 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $144,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,887,388. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $181.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

