Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

