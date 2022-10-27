Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 254,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,041. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

