Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.69

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.69 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 278.59 ($3.37). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.43), with a volume of 252,499 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 416.67.

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

