Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $916.58

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 916.58 ($11.08) and traded as high as GBX 973.50 ($11.76). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 973.50 ($11.76), with a volume of 245,074 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3,039.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,231.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($50,809.57).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

