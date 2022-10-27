Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHYW traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.11. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 1.59.

