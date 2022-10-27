Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 343,285 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $265,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,763,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,777,000 after buying an additional 275,555 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

AMT stock opened at $196.92 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.19.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.