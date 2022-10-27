Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$9.98. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 387,327 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.00. The company has a quick ratio of 26.43, a current ratio of 36.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.62.

Insider Activity

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,455,598.16.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

