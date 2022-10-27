Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 346,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,132. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

