Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 84.7% in October

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,355,500 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the September 30th total of 2,357,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 946.8 days.

Emera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

