Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.54. 29,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,038. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $361.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

