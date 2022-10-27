Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 62.7% in October

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Elevation Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ ELEV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
