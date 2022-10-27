Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $4.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 316,279 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGR. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.