Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Up 48.7% in October

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 874,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

EAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 8,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Eargo has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

