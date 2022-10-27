Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.96. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 47,938 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Dyadic International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 506.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

