DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $179.75 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

