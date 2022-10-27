DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

