Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 24,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

