Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,763. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

