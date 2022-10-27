Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.83

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.99. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 488,906 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.79.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.56%.

Insider Activity at Diversified Royalty

In related news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

