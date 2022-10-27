Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE DB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 845,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,488,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

