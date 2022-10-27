Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 485

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($5.86) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $805.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

