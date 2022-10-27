Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.17 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Dero has a market cap of $54.06 million and $117,795.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00020444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,375.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00270244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00123084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00719129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00553834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00231975 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,976,907 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

