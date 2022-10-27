Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.99. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 13,083 shares.
Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.
Featured Articles
